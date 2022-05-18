scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
India Heatwave Live Updates: 8-year-old boy dies due to intense heatwave in Sangrur; IMD predicts heatwave in parts of Maharashtra

India Heatwave Live Updates: On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave and pre-monsoon showers in different parts of Maharashtra

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 12:09:33 pm
New Delhi: A child uses an umbrella while a woman uses a scarf to shield themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

India Heatwave Live Updates: Eight-year-old Mehakpreet Singh, a resident of Patti Dullat village of Longowal block in Sangrur district, died on Monday afternoon. Family members said that the child, who was a student of class IV of Government primary school in Patti Dullat, got sick due to intense heat wave and couldn’t be saved despite being taken to different hospitals.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave and pre-monsoon showers in different parts of Maharashtra. A heatwave is likely in the north Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha districts from May 17 to 21, the IMD forecast said.

Meanwhile, as Yamuna water levels continued to dip, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said the river had dried up as the Haryana government was withholding water. Jain visited the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday. However, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Delhi is being given 1,050 cusecs of water as per its share.

A man bathes to get respite from the heat on a hot summer day, in Ajmer, Thursday. (PTI)

Explained: How heatwave is sweeping across India, again

Severe heatwave conditions have been consistently reported over large parts of India since the beginning of the summer season in March. On Sunday, the mercury touched nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a day after Jacobabad in neighbouring Pakistan had recorded 51 degree Celsius.

This year, March and April saw early and unprecedented heat across India. March was the warmest and April was the fourth-warmest in 122 years. Though heatwave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been unusually high.

 

