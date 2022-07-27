July 27, 2022 4:46:42 am
With US support, India has “transformed” from food aid recipient to major agricultural exporter, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said on Tuesday.
Power, who is visiting India, made these remarks after meeting food security experts in Delhi.
Taking to Twitter, Power said, “With US support, India transformed from food aid recipient to major agricultural exporter. To tackle the global food crisis, India’s insights and leadership are vital. I met with experts in Delhi to discuss how India’s expertise can be brought to bear to help fight global hunger.”
During her visit, Power is scheduled to meet food security and climate experts, civil society, and government officials to discuss the global food security crisis, and the US-India development partnership.
On Tuesday, Power also visited a “Water ATM” near Sarojini Market in the capital.
“I visited @USAID’s “Water ATM” near Sarojini Market which provides safe, affordable drinking water 24/7 for the community, including autorickshaw drivers, construction workers & a local chai stand at the market. Just one example of the concrete impact of US-India collaboration,” Power tweeted.
Power arrived in New Delhi on Monday and met NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer.
“I’ve just arrived in India, where I am meeting with food security & climate experts, civil society, and government officials about our development partnership. India is a vital leader in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges, including the growing food crisis,” Power said.
On Monday, NITI Aayog said that Iyar held a meeting with a delegation from the USAID led by Power.
The two sides deliberated extensively on the G-20 Summit, LiFE movement, Aspirational Districts, Trilateral cooperation, PM Gati Shakti and Trade and commerce, the Aayog said.
Power also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges.
“Pleased to meet @USAID Administrator @SamanthaJPower today. Discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges. Also exchanged views on further expanding the India-US partnership,” Jaishankar tweeted.
