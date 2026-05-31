‘India has signed deal with Vietnam for supply of BrahMos’: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

In March, Indonesia said it had entered into an agreement with India to procure BrahMos. The details of the deals with Indonesia and Vietnam are yet to be made public, said the Defence Secretary

In the first official confirmation of India selling the BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said Saturday that a deal has been signed with the southeast Asian nation for the supply of the missiles, adding that a similar deal with Indonesia is in “final stages”.

Singh, who is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, made the comments in response to a question on potential buyers of the missile system.

“My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages… In fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it’s already been signed,” he said.