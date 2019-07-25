India has repeatedly taken up cross-border terrorism issue with Pak, but no action yet: Govt

India has persistently taken up with Pakistan the issue of cross-border terrorism, including funding of secessionist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, but Islamabad is yet to take any action against it, the government said on Thursday.

In written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Pakistan has been asked to abide by its commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner and take credible, verifiable and irreversible steps in the matter.

Pakistan is yet to demonstrate such steps, he said.

“The government has, through diplomatic channels, persistently taken up with Pakistan, the issue of cross-border terrorism, including funding of secessionist and terrorist activities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

To another question on relations with neighbouring countries, the minister said that with Pakistan, the government desires normal neighbourly relations and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

“However, any meaningful dialogue can only be held in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence,” he said.

The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere, Muraleedharan said.