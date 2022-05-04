India has offered foodgrain to save world from hunger: PM Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday to the Indian community at Bella Centre in Copenhagen said that India has offered foodgrains to save the world from hunger. He also highlighted that India sent medicines to several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussing India’s contribution to the world during the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, “India has helped the world during the difficult time and sent medicines to many countries so that we do not remain behind in humanitarian work during the crisis.”

He said India has worked with an aim to help the world during the crisis. “Bharat jab foodgrains ke mamle main aatmanirbhar hua hai to duniya ko bhukhmari se bachane ke liye khule dil se offer kar raha hai. (When, India has become self-reliant in foodgrains, it has offered [foodgrains] with an open mind to save the world from hunger),” he said.

When India gains strength, the world becomes stronger, the Prime Minister said.

He also mentioned the measures taken by his government to fight climate change. “Duniya ko tabah karne me Hindustaniyon ki koi bhumika nahin hai. (Indians have no role in destroying the world),” he said, adding that India’s contribution to climate change is negligible.

Discussing achievements of his government, the Prime Minister said that about 75 months ago his government had started the Start-up India programme. Today, India is the third largest ecosystem of start-ups in the world, he said.

He also said that India’s per capita data consumption is more than that of several countries combined. Stressing that every new user is coming from rural India, he said this is the real story of New India.

During his address, the Prime Minister also lauded the role played by the Indian community in Denmark. He highlighted India’s economic potential and invited more India-Denmark collaborations.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was also present on this occasion, in her address underlined the green strategic partnership between the two countries and said democracies must stand up for the principles and values they believe in.

“Right now, of course, the war in Ukraine reminds us that democracies, that democratic nations like Denmark and India all over the world must stand up for the principles and values we believe in and we also need to stand closer when it comes to combatting the climate crisis,” she said.

She also appreciated the Indian community’s contribution in Denmark.

According to an official statement, more than 1,000 members of the Indian community in Denmark participated in the event.