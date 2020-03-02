India has developed proactive defence policy, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah serves lunch to NSG commandos. (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah serves lunch to NSG commandos. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and that it has developed a “proactive” defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah also said India has now joined the league of countries like the US and Israel that can carry out surgical strikes.

“After Modiji became Prime Minister, we have developed a proactive defence policy for which the country had been waiting for a long time. For 70 years, there was no segregation between our foreign policy and defence policy. Under Modiji, there has been a fine distinction between the two policies,” he said after inaugurating the 29 Special Composite Group complex of the National Security Guard (NSG) at Rajarhat.

“Under Prime Minister Modi, we are following the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and NSG should take the leading role in delivering upon it. I request you to make your presence felt in such a way that they (terrorists) should be scared to come here and stop coming,” he said. “We want peace in the entire world. In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. But we would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace, wouldn’t allow anyone to violate our borders. And anyone who takes the lives of our soldiers will have to pay a very big price.”

On the government’s plans for security personnel, the Home Minister said, “The government is working on a policy to improve the housing satisfaction ratio to enable jawans to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year. We will try to fulfil it within five years. We can provide you good accommodation, the government can take care of the needs of your families, we can provide you with modern equipment and technology, but wars are won by bravery and not equipment,” he said.

Besides inaugurating the complex, Shah inaugurated NSG’s residential clusters in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. He said the projects cost Rs 245 crore.

