India has been in close touch with Bangladesh over NRC, won’t impact our ‘excellent’ relationship: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India has been in close touch with the Bangladesh government both prior to and following the issuance of the draft Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. The MEA was responding to a question from the media on the NRC during a press conference in New Delhi today. Speaking to the media, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We have assured them (Bangladesh) that it is still a draft list prepared under orders of Supreme Court and process of identification of citizens of Assam is still underway.”

Out of the 3.29 crore applications received by the NRC, the names of around 40 lakh people in Assam haven’t been included in the second and final draft. The first draft, released in December last year, had the names of 1.9 crore people. The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

The MEA further said the draft NRC list will not impact India’s ‘excellent’ relationship with Bangaldesh, added that “the Bangladesh government has taken the view that the ongoing process is an internal matter of India”.

A political war erupted between the BJP and opposition parties over the publication of the second and final draft of the NRC, with the Congress calling it a “gameplan” of the saffron party. The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, urged the opposition parties not to politicise the “sensitive” issue.

Opposition parties, namely Congress and Trinamool Congress, upped the ante against the Centre, accusing it of dividing the people for electoral gains.

To allay fears of deportation, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has urged people — whose names are not there — not to panic and said this is a draft and nor the final list. “Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread. This is a draft and not the final list,” Singh had said.

