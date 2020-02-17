India among countries whose actions compliant with Paris Agreement goal: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing a convention on Conservation of Migratory Species at Gnadhinagar, Gujrat. (Twitter/ANI) PM Narendra Modi addressing a convention on Conservation of Migratory Species at Gnadhinagar, Gujrat. (Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping the rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius. Addressing the 13th United Nations Convention of Migratory Species via a video conference from New Delhi, Modi said, “India complies with Paris Agreement goal to keep the rise in temperature to below 2-degree celsius” and “is among a few countries in the world to do this”

He added that India has been “championing climate action according to the values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle along with a green development model”. The prime minister also said that “India is one of the most diverse countries in the world with 2.4 % of land area and contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity”.

“At present, India has a population of almost 2970 tigers. India has achieved its target of doubling the number of tigers two years before the committed date of 2022″ he said. Under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, tigers have been listed as a globally “endangered” species with less than 3900 tigers remaining in the world.

The prime minister also said that India is working to conserve migratory birds. “India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway,” he said.

“We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment,” he added.

