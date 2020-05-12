India had 1.04 mn under-5 deaths in 2017, down from 2.24 mn in 2000: Report

As per the findings, while the under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) dropped by 49 per cent in India since 2000, there is a six-fold variation in the rate between the states and 11-fold variation between the districts of India. (Representational picture) As per the findings, while the under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) dropped by 49 per cent in India since 2000, there is a six-fold variation in the rate between the states and 11-fold variation between the districts of India. (Representational picture)

Even as India battles the coronavirus pandemic amid steadily rising cases, two important scientific papers on child survival were published Tuesday by the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative.

The paper in The Lancet reports the first comprehensive estimates of district-level trends of child mortality in India from 2000, and the paper in EClinicalMedicine reports detailed district-level trends of child growth failure.

As per the findings, while the under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) dropped by 49 per cent in India since 2000, there is a six-fold variation in the rate between the states and 11-fold variation between the districts of India. There were 1.04 million under-5 deaths in 2017, down from 2.24 million deaths in 2000. Neonatal deaths in India have gone down from 1.02 million deaths in 2000 to 0.57 million deaths in 2017.

Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has dropped in India since 2000 by 38 per cent, but there is a five-fold variation in the rate between the states and eight-fold variation between the districts of India, says Prof Lalit Dandona, director of the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative.

The findings show that although the child mortality and child growth failure indicators have improved substantially across India from 2000 to 2017, the inequality between districts has increased within many states, and there are wide variations between the districts of India.

The child mortality and child growth failure trends reported in these papers utilised all accessible georeferenced survey data from a variety of sources in India, which enabled more robust estimates than the estimates based on single sources that may have more biases, Prof Dandona said.

The reduction in NMR has been less than for U5MR, and this reduction has been quite variable across the states and districts. A total of 68 per cent of under-5 deaths in India are attributed to child and maternal malnutrition; the largest contributors within this risk factor are low birth weight and short gestation (46 per cent) and child growth failure (21 per cent) – 83 per cent of the neonatal deaths are attributed to low birth weight and shorter gestation .11 per cent of the under-5 deaths in India are attributed to unsafe water and sanitation and 9 per cent to air pollution. The contribution of these risk factors is relatively higher in less developed states.

The leading causes of under-5 death in India are due to lower respiratory infections (17.9 per cent), pre-term birth (15.6 per cent), diarrhoeal diseases (9.9 per cent), and birth asphyxia and trauma (8.1 per cent). The death rate for all major causes decreased between 2000 and 2017, with the highest decline for infectious diseases, intermediate decline for neonatal disorders, and the smallest decline for congenital birth defects. The current rates of the causes and the magnitude of their decline vary widely between the states.

