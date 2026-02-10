India, Greece sign joint declaration of intent to strengthen defence cooperation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
INDIA AND Greece on Monday signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the countries, which will eventually pave the way for developing a five-year roadmap for the partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of Defence said.
The agreement was signed following bilateral talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Greece counterpart Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias at the Manekshaw Centre.
Welcoming the announcement from the Greek side, Singh later posted on X that an International Liaison Officer from that country will be positioned at the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both seafaring nations.
“Delighted to meet the Minister National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Mr Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias in New Delhi today. India and Greece signed the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening the Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation and exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for the year 2026,” he posted.
“I welcome the announcement of positioning a Greek International Liaison Officer at Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both sea faring nations,” he said.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, during the meeting, both ministers reiterated that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect. The two countries decided to expand capacity of their respective indigenous defence industries through partnership between India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Hellenic defence reforms under ‘Agenda 2030’, the statement said.
“A Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between India and Greece was signed, which is a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap,” it said.
A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, charting the course for military engagements between the armed forces of both countries, it said. The two ministers discussed issues related to regional peace and security and acknowledged the deepening of their bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties.
