India, Greece sign joint declaration of intent to strengthen defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

INDIA AND Greece on Monday signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the countries, which will eventually pave the way for developing a five-year roadmap for the partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of Defence said.

The agreement was signed following bilateral talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Greece counterpart Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias at the Manekshaw Centre.

Welcoming the announcement from the Greek side, Singh later posted on X that an International Liaison Officer from that country will be positioned at the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both seafaring nations.