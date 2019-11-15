India grants USD 27.9 million to Nepal for reconstructing quake-hit houses

India has released nearly USD 28 million financial aid to the Nepal government for rebuilding houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015.

Advertising

Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor that hit the landlocked country in April 2015.

The Indian government on Thursday released 3.10 billion Nepali rupees (USD 27.9 million) to Nepal from the concessional Line of Credit as part of reimbursement of the third tranche of financial aid to rebuild houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts, the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

India committed USD 50 million from the Line of Credit to support the reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in these two districts that were damaged in the earthquake, it said.

Advertising

In addition, the Indian government also committed USD 100 million as a grant for supporting these houses, the Indian embassy said.

So far, India has reimbursed 6.96 billion Nepali rupees (approx USD 69.6 million) towards first and second tranches to homeowners. The support by India also includes the provision of Socio-Technical Facilitation to the homeowners to encourage them to rebuild their homes as per Nepal government’s earthquake-resilient norms.