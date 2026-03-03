Iran situation evoking ‘great anxiety’: Govt says some Indians dead, missing amid Iran conflict

Underlining that the death and destruction in Iran and Gulf region is evoking great anxiety, the Indian government has reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy. On a day the Iran conflict entered Day 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), issued its second statement reiterating its call for restraint and prioritising the safety of civilians, while accepting that some Indians were left dead while others were missing.

Referring to its previous statement, the MEA said, “We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians.”

“Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” it said.

Referring to the intensification and spread of the conflict to other nations in recent days, the government highlighted that almost one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region.

“Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days…The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt,” the statement read.

Calling India a proximate neighbour with stakes in the region, the MEA said the developments caused concern.

Safety of Indians in West Asia

India cannot ignore developments that affect its citizens, trade routes and energy supply chains, the statement read. It also opposed attacks on merchant shipping and noted that some Indian nationals have died or gone missing in recent days.

“In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict,” the statement said.

‘Extended all possible help to help to those stranded’

The Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate, the statement added. “They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict.”

Adding that the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts, the government said that they “are in touch with governments of this region as well as other key partners.”

Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest, the statement read.