India win five gold, three silver medals at the International Chemistry and Biology Olympiads

In less than a week, two other high-school student teams from India have outperformed at the International Chemistry and Biology Olympiads, thereby continuing the spree of podium finishes at the Olympiads.

The Indian team that participated in the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Uzbekistan bagged four gold medals. They were tied with teams from China and Vietnam and an individual Russian student participant.

Debadatta Priyadarshi (Bhubaneswar), Harshit Singhal (Mandi Gobindgarh), Kabeer Chhillar (Delhi) and Sandeep Kuchi (Hyderabad) represented India at the IChO-2026 at Tashkent, which concluded on July 19. This is Priyasarshi’s and Kuchi’s second tryst at the podium at the IChO. In the 2025 edition in Dubai , Kuchi had won a gold medal while Priyadarshi had bagged silver along with fellow winners Devesh Bhaiya (gold) and Ujjwal Kesari(silver).