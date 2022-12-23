Poverty to happiness: How India was rated by various global indices in 2022

As the world gears up for the year end, we look at how India fared in the various global indices that were announced in 2022. From global poverty to happiness, here is how the country ranked:

Global Gender Gap Index: The Global Gender Gap Index for 2022, which was released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), ranked India at 135 out of 146 countries. In 2021, India was ranked 140 out of 156 countries.

The Global Gender Gap index “benchmarks the current state and evolution of gender parity across four key dimensions — Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment”.

Global Hunger Index: India ranked 107th out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, down from the 101st position the previous year. Jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerlife, the GHI lists countries by ‘severity’. The GHI has been brought out almost every year since 2000; with this year’s report being the 15th one.

Global Multidimensional Poverty Index: According to the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022, around 415 million people in India climbed out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2019-21, with the incidence of poverty falling from 55 per cent to just over 16 per cent over this period. Despite the significant reductions, however, the largest number of poor people in the world — 228.9 million — lived in India in 2020, said the MPI report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford.

World Press Freedom Index: The World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders ranked India at 150 among 180 nations in its 2022 report. The report described India as “one of the world’s most dangerous countries for the media” and noted that “journalists are exposed to all kinds of physical violence, including police violence, ambushes by political activists and deadly reprisals by criminal groups or corrupt local officials.”

World Happiness Index: India continued to fare poorly in the World Happiness Index, with its position marginally improving to 136 as against last year’s 139. Among the South Asian nations, only Taliban-ruled Afghanistan fared worse than India.

Advertisement

Published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the World Happiness Report evaluates levels of happiness by taking into account factors such as GDP, social support, personal freedom, and levels of corruption in each nation.