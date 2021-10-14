India gets re-elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term

Updated: October 14, 2021 10:27:45 pm
India was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term on Thursday and vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of human rights through “Samman, Samvad and Sahyog.”
“India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in India.
“We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog,” India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.
Congratulations to other UN Member States Benin, Cameroon, Gambia, Eritrea, @SomaliaatUN, @KazakhstanUN, @MYNewYorkUN1, @QatarAtUN, @UAEMissionToUN, Lithuania, Montenegro, @ArgentinaUN, Honduras, Paraguay, Finland, @LuxembourgUN and @USUN for their election to the @UN_HRC. pic.twitter.com/bp7U9XLkGr
— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 14, 2021
The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the USA.
