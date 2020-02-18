India gets Champion of Migratory Species award

At the Champion Night Award Ceremony organised in GIFT city on Sunday evening, CMS executive secretary Amy Fraenkel presented the Champion Plus award to Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (File/Express Photo: Renuka Puri) At the Champion Night Award Ceremony organised in GIFT city on Sunday evening, CMS executive secretary Amy Fraenkel presented the Champion Plus award to Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (File/Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

India was accorded Champion Plus status by the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species Wild Animals (CMS), a United Nations body, for its commitment to the small grants programme (SGS) for conservation of migratory species and for keeping its energy projects compliant with the guidelines of Energy Task Force, at the 13th conference of parties (COP13) which began in Gandhinagar on Monday.

At the Champion Night Award Ceremony organised as a pre-event to COP13 organised in GIFT city near Gandhinagar on Sunday evening, CMS executive secretary Amy Fraenkel presented the Champion Plus award to Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

It is for the first time that India has joined the migratory species champion programme of the CMS, a global organisation which functions under the aegis of the United Nations.

India has been conferred this award for joining the SGS 2020-2023 under which it would contribute a minimum of 20,000 Euros per year for supporting CMS programmes for conservation of migratory species and for keeping its energy projects ETF compliant and thereby wildlife-friendly. India had contributed 80,328 Euros to the Trust Fund of the CMS. India, Germany, Monaco and Norway have collectively contributed 8.63 lakh Euro for supporting core activities of CMS in 2020.

Besides India, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Norway, Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi and the European Commissioner were also recognised with Champion Plus status. Together these governments have committed over 6 million USD and in-kind support to the work of CMS since the last CMS COP was held in 2017, supporting a range of specific initiatives including wildlife conservation in Africa to implementing measures to preserve marine life.

While Germany has been recognised for supporting conservation of migratory species in Africa, Italy has been awarded for supporting development of a global animal migration atlas for the period 2018-2020. The government of the principality of Monaco has been recognised with the Champion Plus status for its commitment towards shark conservation for the period 2019-2021 and for marine species conservation for the period 2020-2022.

Norway has allotted grants to support sustainable development and migratory species conservation for 2020-2022 period, while Abu Dhabi has renewed its commitment towards the conservation of birds of prey in Africa and Eurasia for 2020-2023 and for the conservation of Dugongs and their habitats over the same period. Abu Dhabi also hosts a CMS office. The European Commission has been acknowledged for strengthening national legislation for migratory species for the Period 2020-2023.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these governments, who have gone above and beyond in their support to the work of CMS. Without this kind of support, we could not be effective in our efforts to ensure the conservation of migratory species and their habitats,” an official release from CMS quoted Fraenkel having said.

