India, Germany ink defence cooperation pacts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath during his visit to the Bundeswehr Memorial with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, in Berlin, Germany. (@SpokespersonMoD/X via PTI Photo)

INDIA AND Germany on Wednesday inked and exchanged the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training during a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies, during the bilateral meeting, which was aimed at further bolstering the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.

Both sides also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership.