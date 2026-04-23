India, Germany ink defence cooperation pacts

INDIA AND Germany on Wednesday inked and exchanged the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training during a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers discussed a range of […]
INDIA AND Germany on Wednesday inked and exchanged the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training during a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies, during the bilateral meeting, which was aimed at further bolstering the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.
Both sides also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership.
Singh is on an official three-day visit to Berlin, where he interacted with the Indian community and addressed German parliamentarians. His visit comes as India inches closer to finalising the Project-75(I) submarine making deal with Germany. Singh also visited the TKMS submarine building facility in Kiel, accompanied by Pistorius.
Calling his visit to Germany a symbol of deep friendship, synergy and trust, Singh said the recent India-EU Security & Defence Partnership marks a significant step in deepening the collective engagement.
According to the statement, Singh and Pistorius agreed to leverage this framework, both bilaterally and in the wider European context, for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-German strategic alignment.
Singh said in times of global uncertainties, India and Germany have provided much-needed stability and strength to the global economy. He stated that the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned, unequivocally, without exception or justification.
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Singh said that India is looking forward to the German Air Force’s participation in the next edition of Ex-TARANG SHAKTI which will be held in India in September/October this year.
The statement highlighted that the German Defence Minister appreciated the institutionalisation of service level staff talks and future bilateral military exercises.
India and Germany have completed 25 years of Strategic Partnership and are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More