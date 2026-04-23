In today’s interconnected world, partnerships are not optional but essential: Rajnath in Germany

Indian companies are keen to engage with German firms for co-development and co-production in areas such as advanced radar and sensor technology, multi-sensors, AI-enabled Unmanned Aerial Systems, Sonobuoys and High Power Low Frequency Underwater Transmitters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday as he underscored that in today’s world, partnerships are not optional but essential.

Singh is currently on a three-day official visit to Germany.

While addressing Indian and German Defence Industry leaders during the Defence Investor Summit in Munich, Singh said India sees self-reliance as the ability to design, develop, and produce in India, in collaboration with trusted partners.

“We are moving towards a model where India is not merely a buyer of defence equipment, but a partner in design, development, and production. This shift creates new opportunities for the global industry,” he said.

Earlier, he had interacted with the Indian community in Berlin and addressed the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security.

“In today’s interconnected and interdependent world, partnerships are not optional; they are essential. Our engagement with Germany is rooted in mutual respect and shared interests. It is a partnership that offers mutual benefit, shared growth, and long-term value creation,” Singh said at the Munich event.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, Singh highlighted that India acknowledges the crucial role of the defence sector in its progression toward becoming a developed nation. As a result, India has placed the defence sector at the core of its industrial and technological strategy, he said.

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“Defence industrial ecosystem encourages collaboration among industry, academia, and research institutions. This leads to the creation of start-ups, the development of niche technologies, and the strengthening of supply chains,” he said.

In this sense, a strong defence industrial base contributes not only to national security but also to economic resilience and global competitiveness. “We aspire to build a strong, modern, and self-reliant defence industrial base. It is essential for strategic autonomy and economic future,” he said.

He invited the German industry to co-develop and co-produce with India, particularly in the field of niche technologies, highlighting the need to forge partnerships based on reliability and shared interests. The current shifts in geopolitical alignments, disruptions in supply chains, rapid technological transformations, and increasing global uncertainties call for such partnerships, he said.

He said that nations and industries are re-evaluating their dependencies, diversifying their supply chains, and seeking reliable partners who ensure resilience, continuity and mutual trust. He stated that India, in this scenario, offers an expanding market, young and skilled workforce, and a rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem, coupled with stability, predictability, and a commitment to the rule of law. “These are the critical factors for long-term investment decisions in an uncertain world,” he said.

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“As a hub for innovation, our start-up ecosystem, engineering talent, and digital capabilities create fertile ground for co-development of new technologies. Our start-up ecosystem is among the largest in the world, with vibrant centres in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.”

He also said that both India and Germany are aligning their industries to create resilient supply chains for defence equipment, particularly in response to geopolitical shifts.

He said that if the earlier chapters of India-Germany partnership were written through technology, enterprise, and culture, the next chapter can be written through innovation, capability, and strategic cooperation.

On Wednesday, Singh had visited the TKMS Submarine building facility in Kiel, underscoring the deepening defence engagement between India and Germany. The two nations are close to finalising the P75 (I) deal for the construction of submarines in India.

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Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius had earlier held bilateral talks in Berlin, aimed at further strengthening the strategic defence partnership with the European nation.

The Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training were inked and exchanged during the meeting.