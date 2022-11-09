BJP defends ‘lotus’ in India’s G20 presidency logo after Congress criticism

BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Wednesday defended the Centre’s choice of the logo for the G20 presidency – Earth juxtaposed with a lotus – reminding the Congress that the lotus is India’s national flower.

Poonawalla hit out at criticism by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who alleged the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves”. He also pointed out that Goddess Lakshmi is also seated on a lotus flower. “Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Rajiv (Gandhi) also means Kamal. Hope you see no agenda there,” Poonawalla said.

Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi – Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there !!! pic.twitter.com/Y62kiHkjxR — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 9, 2022

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected the proposal to make the party’s official flag as the national flag, but “BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly.”

Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now,BJP’s election symbol has become official logo for India’s presidency of G20! While shocking,we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 9, 2022

PM Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo and theme — “Vasudhaiva Kutumba-kam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”, and website of India’s G20 presidency.