India brings back 274 fugitive criminals from 36 countries since 2021: Centre

Between 2004 and 2013, India secured the extradition of only about four fugitives a year on average, the Centre said. (Image generated using AI)

India has brought back 274 fugitive criminals from 36 countries since 2021, marking a sharp escalation in extradition and deportation efforts, the Centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Centre has made the return of fugitives a national priority, combining legal reforms, international cooperation, intelligence coordination and technology-driven tracking to pursue offenders wanted in terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, cyber fraud, financial offences and serious crimes such as murder, rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, said the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson.

Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly described fugitive offenders as a challenge linked not only to law and order, but also to India’s sovereignty, economic stability and national security, the spokesperson said in a statement.