India issues fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia

India advised its citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and stay vigilant in view of an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom.

The Kingdom has been facing a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities through official channels,” The Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 10 Indian nationals.