Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

India, France to hold strategic dialogue on Thursday

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.

NSA Ajit Doval would lead the Indian Delegation. (File/PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

India and France are expected to take stock of their overall security cooperation during a high-level dialogue Thursday. The two sides will deliberate on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues at the 36th India-France strategic dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President,” the MEA said.

“The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries,” it said in a statement.

The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in November 2021 in Paris.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:57 IST
