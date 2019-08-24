India, France to cooperate on cyber security, digital technology

From hate speech to fake news, India and France on Friday decided to cooperate on a detailed roadmap on cyber security and digital technology.

The two sides also said they “intend to work together on the risks associated with the deployment of 5G technologies and the technical solutions adopted to deal with them”.

On the issue of protection of personal information, the two sides said they wish to develop an innovative digital ecosystem that is secure and respectful of users’ data protection. In the context of implementation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation and India’s objective to put in place adequate regulation in this area, both parties “recognise that the convergence of data protection frameworks of Europe and India would facilitate the flow of information and data”.

Explained New arena of cooperation While India and France have made common cause on countering terrorism, space, nuclear and defence, cyber security is the new frontier where they have decided to cooperate, and tackle challenges from hate speech to fake news. While the two countries have different takes on a variety of issues, they will share their experiences and collaborate in this new area.

According to the joint roadmap released on Friday, France and India intend to share information on the legal and regulatory framework and best practices, including on the protection of Economic Information Infrastructure impacting National Security, and on testing and certification of digital products. The two countries also decided that they intend to share their respective legal and regulatory frameworks, particularly with regard to the protection of Economic Information Infrastructure.

France and India highlighted the importance of close cooperation between all countries to address cross-cutting threats to cybersecurity, particularly in Economic Information Infrastructure impacting national security.

Recognising that cybercrime is a “transnational crime”, they plan to strengthen their cooperation in this area with a view to facilitating sharing of information, evidence collection, identification of offenders, particularly malware developers, hosters / hosting platform providers or broadcasters.

They also expressed their concerns regarding security of electronic means of payment and confirmed their commitment to protection of consumers from online financial fraud. Finally, they plan to discuss the prevention of cybercrime with service providers and social media companies to seek information-sharing arrangements.

On the issue of cooperation on digital governance and challenges of regulation, France and India wish to strengthen coordination in supporting the development of a legitimate, fair and balanced approach to secure digital sector at the international level. "France and India also recognize the need to develop the necessary framework to ensure that technologies remain protective of public goods, data sovereignty and fundamental freedoms," the joint roadmap said.

They also decided to cooperate to “fight against terrorist, violent extremist and hateful content online”. “France and India reiterate their commitment to preventing the manipulation of information, spreading fake news and the importance of online freedom of expression. They highlight the risks that can be raised by the circulation of manipulated information fake news and profiling of personal data. France and India call for an international exchange on this threat, particularly on the development of a framework to regulate social media platform,” the roadmap said.