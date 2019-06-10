France welcomes PM Modi’s call for global conference on terrorism

France on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for a global conference to tackle the threat of terrorism, saying the fight against terrorism remains its priorities.

Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean Baptiste Lemoyne made the remarks on the sidelines of an interaction with Indian alumni of French institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering and design held in New Delhi.

“Every single initiative to fight terrorism is welcome because it is a threat to every country in the world… So, everything that can be done to unite efforts is welcome. It’s (terrorism) a global challenge like climate change. We will be closely looking at this initiative,” Lemoyne was quoted as saying by PTI.

The French minister’s remarks comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his trip to the Maldives called for a need of a ‘global convention’ or ‘conference’ on terrorism.

“The international community has actively arranged for global convention and many conferences on the threat of climate change. Why not on the issue of terrorism?” Modi had said during his address in the Maldivian Parliament in Male.

‘Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India’

Lemoyne, when asked about the controversial Rafale deal between the two countries said that the French government do not ‘care about controversies’.

“We just want to deliver, it’s in the national interest of the two countries,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, adding, that the Rafale deal is a ‘tool for better sovereignty’ for India.

“We want France and India to be more sovereign and Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)