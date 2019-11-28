India fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases: UN report

India is the fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases, according to a new report called ‘Emissions Gap Report’ from the UN Environment Programme, which was released on Tuesday.

According to the report, unless global greenhouse gas emissions fall by 7.6 per cent each year, the world will fail to meet the 1.5°C temperature goal of the Paris Agreement. The report is one of several studies released ahead of UN climate talks in Madrid next week aimed at spurring world leaders to limit climate change.

The top four emitters (China, USA, EU and India) contribute to over 55 per cent of the total emissions over the last decade, excluding emissions from land-use change such as deforestation, the report states. If land-use change emissions were included, the rankings would change, with Brazil likely to be the largest emitter. The largest share of emissions come from the energy sector and its fossil fuel emissions. Industry produces the next largest footprint, followed by forestry, transport, agriculture and buildings, it said.

The report, however, adds that India is among a small group of countries that are on track to achieve their self-declared climate targets under the Paris Agreement with their current policies in place. However, it mentions that there are uncertainties regarding India’s emissions future, the biggest of which is how rapidly the country’s economy will grow.