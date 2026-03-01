India advises foreign nationals to contact nearest FRRO to extend visa amid crisis in Iran, Middle East

Travelers check departure times as many flights are cancelled at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, as many airlines canceled flights due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. (AP Photo)

India on Sunday issued an advisory for the foreign nationals in the country to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in order to extend or regularise their stay due to a developing situation in West Asia.

“All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office. The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities.” the government said in a new advisory.

For contact details of FRRO, they may visit https://boi.gov.in/, it added.