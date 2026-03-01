India advises foreign nationals to contact nearest FRRO to extend visa amid crisis in Iran, Middle East

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India on Sunday issued an advisory for the foreign nationals in the country to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in order to extend or regularise their stay due to a developing situation in West Asia.
“All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office. The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities.” the government said in a new advisory.
For contact details of FRRO, they may visit https://boi.gov.in/, it added.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said 444 flights are likely to be cancelled on Sunday, a day after 410 services were grounded due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East. The Ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coordinating closely with airlines to prioritise passenger safety and ensure adherence to operational regulations.
Travellers were advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain fluid amid the evolving situation.
MoCA said major airports across the country remain on operational alert to handle possible route diversions and assist affected passengers. Senior officials have been deployed on the ground to oversee airline coordination, terminal crowd management and passenger facilitation.
