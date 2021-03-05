India for inclusion of Chabahar port in INSTC route, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India has also proposed inclusion of Chabahar in the INSTC route. (File Photo: PTI)

India has proposed inclusion of Chabahar port in the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) route, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

In his address on ‘Chabahar Day’ at Maritime India Summit, he said the shift in fulcrum of global economic growth towards Asia is creating unprecedented opportunities for connectivity in the region.

He asserted that the marking of Chabahar Day by India reflects its strong commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

Jaishankar said India has also proposed inclusion of Chabahar in the INSTC route. INSTC is a key trade corridor project, wherein India is partnering with 12 countries, he said. The Corridor is a 7,200-km multi-mode transport project to move freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

“We also welcome the interest of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to join the multilateral corridor project. Establishing an eastern corridor through Afghanistan would maximise its potential. I am hopeful that during the INSTC Coordination Council meeting, member-states would agree to the expansion of the INSTC route to include the Chabahar Port and also agree on expanding the membership of this project,” Jaishankar said.