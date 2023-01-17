Fodder inflation soars to 28.66% in December 2022, no respite in sight from higher milk prices

There is no respite in sight from higher milk prices as fodder prices continue to rise. The annual rate of fodder inflation, based on the all-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI), has soared to 28.66 per cent in December 2022.

As per data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday, the index value for fodder increased by 28.66 per cent to 236.6 in December 2022, from 183.9 in the same month a year ago.

The fodder inflation in December 2022 was higher as compared to 4.25 per cent in the same month of 2021. It stood at 27.66 per cent in November, last year.

The rise in fodder prices is significant as it increases the cost of milk production, which eventually affects consumers’ household budgets. In the calendar year 2022, dairy brands like Amul and Mother Dairy raised their milk prices several times. Besides, rising fodder prices also hurt families dependent on cattle rearing.

The rise in fodder prices is in contrast to the fall in overall WPI inflation, which came down to 4.95 per cent in December 2022 from 5.85 per cent in November. It stood at 14.27 per cent in December 2021.

In the WPI index, fodder has a weight of 0.53140. The index also provides data on ‘Manufacture of prepared animal feeds’, which has a weight of 0.35630.

The latest data shows that the annual rate of inflation for the ‘Manufacture of prepared animal feeds’ group has come down to 4.66 per cent in December 2022 from 16.39 per cent in the same month a year ago.

In the ‘Manufacture of prepared animal feeds’ group, there are five sub-groups – gola and similar cattle feed, rice bran extract, soya preparations excluding oil, cotton seed oil cake, and mustard oil cake.

In December 2022, inflation stood at 8.68 per cent for ‘Gola & similar Cattle Feed’; 26.37 per cent for ‘Rice Bran Extract’; -7.84 per cent for ‘Soya preparations excluding oil’; 0.62 per cent for ‘Cotton seed oil cake’; and -.21.99 per cent for ‘Mustard oil cake’.