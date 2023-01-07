India to hold first Y20 Summit during its G20 presidency; focus on peacebuilding, climate change

The first ever Y20 (Youth 20) Summit to be held in India on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, will focus on themes of future of work; climate change and disaster risk reduction; peacebuilding and reconciliation; and youth in democracy.

On Friday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the themes of the Y20 summit, along with its logo and website in New Delhi.

Addressing the curtain-raiser event of Y20 Summit India, Thakur said, “The Y20 Summit is a unique opportunity to allow the youth to provide constructive policy inputs and to utilise the platform to voice their opinions for the world audience. These priority areas of the summit point to the urgency with which the world has to reconcile with the reality of the changing times in our quest to survive and thrive.”

Secretary, Youth Affairs, Meeta R Lochan, said that Y20 will focus on global youth leadership and partnership. “For the next eight months, there will be pre-summits on the Y20 themes along with discussions and seminars at universities, in the run up to the final Youth 20 Summit.”

The Y20 Summit is likely to be held in Guwahati.