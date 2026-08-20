India’s first Vande Bharat freight train reaches 145 kmph during trial run: Key details

Vande Bharat freight rake testing: India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has reached 145 kmph during a trial run on the Chaumahla-Shamgarh-Gurla section of West Central Railway (WCR). Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the trial was conducted to check the train’s performance and safety at different speeds.

The train was tested in an empty condition, with teams from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) present. The trial also included emergency braking tests and checks on the train’s movement at different speeds.

Vande Bharat cargo train trial run

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the oscillation trial of the freight EMU rake was successfully conducted in an empty condition. During the trial, the train’s movement and stability were checked at different speeds, with the maximum speed reaching 145 kmph. The team also tested the emergency braking distance.