Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine inCOVACC launched

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

incovacc launchUnion Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh at the launch of inCOVACC. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The first Indian intranasal Covid vaccine, Bharat Biotech’s inCOVACC, was launched Thursday by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

The launch was done at Mandaviya’s residence on the occasion of Republic Day.

In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

iNCOVACC (BBV154) is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had said.

In November, Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, BBV154, had received the Drugs Controller General of India’s approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 16:08 IST
