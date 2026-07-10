India’s first hydrogen train to launch soon: Check route, stops, timetable, speed and features

India's first hydrogen train is set to launch soon. Here's everything you need to know about its route, stops, timetable, speed and key features.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 10, 2026 01:51 PM IST
India's first hydrogen-powered train is expected to begin operations soon, marking a significant step in Indian Railways' push towards greener transportation. (Image: Ministry of Railways)India's first hydrogen-powered train is expected to begin operations soon, marking a significant step in Indian Railways' push towards greener transportation. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Hydrogen train launch in India: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce the country’s first hydrogen-powered train soon. Last month, the national transporter completed the train’s final trial run, focusing on safety evaluations, including emergency braking distance and oscillation tests, to assess its performance and stability.

With its introduction into service, India will join an elite global league of countries, including Germany, Sweden, Japan, and China, that operate hydrogen-powered trains.

Also Read | 15-minute current booking rule boosts Vande Bharat train ridership across Southern Railway

Hydrogen train in India: Route

On Wednesday, the Railway Board directed Northern Railway to prepare to introduce India’s first hydrogen-powered train. The train is planned to operate on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, covering an 89-km section under the administrative jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory(ICF) has developed the train.

Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train: Speed, Train number, Travel time

The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will cover 89 km in two hours. It will run as train number 74010/74009. The train will run daily. The train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the route.

According to the Railway Board, the scheduled maintenance of the trainset has been planned at Delhi’s Shakurbasti depot. “Necessary authorization for movement of the trainset from JIND-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions,” it added.

Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train stoppages

During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, train number 74010/74009 will halt at 13 railway stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.

 

Jind–Sonipat Train Service

Train No. 74009 / 74010 | Daily | Hydrogen Fuel Rake
🟡 Rake: One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel — a green rail initiative
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind → Sonipat
Station Type Time
Jind D 07:40
Sonipat A 09:40
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind
Station Type Time
Sonipat D 10:40
Jind A 13:00
🚉 Commercial Stoppages  11 Stops
Jind City
Pandu Pindara
Lalit Khera
Bhambeva
Ishapur Kheri
Butana
Khandrai
Gohana
Rabhra
Lath
Mohana Haryana
Barwasni
📋 Train Details
Frequency
Daily
Primary Maintenance
Jind
Rake
One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel
Express InfoGenIE
 

Hydrogen train features

  • Presently, it is the world’s longest (10 coaches) and most powerful (2400 kW) Hydrogen Train-set on Broad Gauge platform.
  • The train-set comprises two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) of 1200 kW each, totalling 2400 kW, along with eight passenger cars.
  • Zero CO2 emissions; the only emission is water vapour.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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