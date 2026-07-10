India’s first hydrogen train to launch soon: Check route, stops, timetable, speed and features

India's first hydrogen-powered train is expected to begin operations soon, marking a significant step in Indian Railways' push towards greener transportation. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Hydrogen train launch in India: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce the country’s first hydrogen-powered train soon. Last month, the national transporter completed the train’s final trial run, focusing on safety evaluations, including emergency braking distance and oscillation tests, to assess its performance and stability.

With its introduction into service, India will join an elite global league of countries, including Germany, Sweden, Japan, and China, that operate hydrogen-powered trains.

Also Read | 15-minute current booking rule boosts Vande Bharat train ridership across Southern Railway

Hydrogen train in India: Route

On Wednesday, the Railway Board directed Northern Railway to prepare to introduce India’s first hydrogen-powered train. The train is planned to operate on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, covering an 89-km section under the administrative jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory(ICF) has developed the train.