India’s first hydrogen train to launch soon: Check route, stops, timetable, speed and features

2 min readJul 10, 2026 01:51 PM IST
Hydrogen train launch in India: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce the country’s first hydrogen-powered train soon. Last month, the national transporter completed the train’s final trial run, focusing on safety evaluations, including emergency braking distance and oscillation tests, to assess its performance and stability.
With its introduction into service, India will join an elite global league of countries, including Germany, Sweden, Japan, and China, that operate hydrogen-powered trains.
Hydrogen train in India: Route
On Wednesday, the Railway Board directed Northern Railway to prepare to introduce India’s first hydrogen-powered train. The train is planned to operate on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, covering an 89-km section under the administrative jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory(ICF) has developed the train.
Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train: Speed, Train number, Travel time
The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will cover 89 km in two hours. It will run as train number 74010/74009. The train will run daily. The train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the route.
According to the Railway Board, the scheduled maintenance of the trainset has been planned at Delhi’s Shakurbasti depot. “Necessary authorization for movement of the trainset from JIND-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions,” it added.
Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train stoppages
During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, train number 74010/74009 will halt at 13 railway stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.
🟡 Rake: One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel — a green rail initiative
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind → Sonipat
|Station
|Type
|Time
|Jind
|D
|07:40
|Sonipat
|A
|09:40
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind
|Station
|Type
|Time
|Sonipat
|D
|10:40
|Jind
|A
|13:00
🚉 Commercial Stoppages 11 Stops
Jind City
Pandu Pindara
Lalit Khera
Bhambeva
Ishapur Kheri
Butana
Khandrai
Gohana
Rabhra
Lath
Mohana Haryana
Barwasni
📋 Train Details
Rake
One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel
Hydrogen train features
- Presently, it is the world’s longest (10 coaches) and most powerful (2400 kW) Hydrogen Train-set on Broad Gauge platform.
- The train-set comprises two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) of 1200 kW each, totalling 2400 kW, along with eight passenger cars.
- Zero CO2 emissions; the only emission is water vapour.