India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route to start regular service on July 19: Ticket price, timing, stops

India's first hydrogen train will begin regular passenger service tomorrow. Check the ticket price, route, station stops, timings and other key travel details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 02:25 PM IST
India's first hydrogen train will start regular passenger service tomorrow. (Image: Ministry of Railways)India's first hydrogen train will start regular passenger service tomorrow. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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India’s first hydrogen train commercial service: India’s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana is set to begin regular passenger service on Sunday, July 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train on Friday, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways’ transition towards cleaner and greener transport. The train, themed as the “NaMo Green Rail”, will be operated and maintained by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northern Railway (NR) has confirmed the development. “The hydrogen train will commence its commercial operation on Jind-Sonipat route from July 19,” he said.

India's first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train number, distance, travel time

The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will operate as train numbers 74009 and 74010. It will cover the 89-km route in two hours, with an operational speed of up to 75 kmph. The train has been developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train route, stoppages

Train number 74009/74010 Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will run via Pandu Pindara. During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, the hydrogen train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.

India's first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind to Sonipat hydrogen train ticket price

The passengers travelling on the Jind-Sonipat-Jind hydrogen train will pay the same fare as ordinary DMU services. “The fare will be normal like other DMU trains,” the CPRO of Northern Railway told Indianexpress.com.

According to the RailOne mobile app, the ordinary-class fare from Jind Junction to the next station, Jind City, is Rs 10. The passengers travelling the entire Jind-Sonipat route will have to pay Rs 25 for an ordinary-class ticket.

Thus, the minimum and maximum ordinary fares for the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will be Rs 10 and Rs 25, respectively.

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India's first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train time

Train number 74010, the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train, will depart from Jind Junction at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 will leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.

 

Jind–Sonipat–Jind Hydrogen Train

Train No. 74010 / 74009 | Full Timetable, Stoppages & Distance
89 km
Total Distance
02:00 Hrs
Travel Time
Mon–Sun
Days of Run (Daily)
🟡 Rake: Hydrogen Fuel DMU | Valid from: 19 July 2026 | Fare Category: Ordinary (Unreserved)
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind Jn → Sonipat  14 Stations
Sr. Station Arrival Departure Halt Dist. (km)
1 Jind Jn (JIND) SRC 07:40 0
2 Jind City (JCY) 07:46 07:47 1 Min 4
3 Pandu Pindara (PPDE) 07:54 07:55 1 Min 9
4 Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR) 08:07 08:08 1 Min 21
5 Bhambhewa (BHMW) 08:17 08:18 1 Min 29
6 Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI) 08:24 08:25 1 Min 33
7 Butana Halt (BUTN) 08:31 08:32 1 Min 37
8 Khandari Halt (KHDR) 08:39 08:40 1 Min 43
9 Gohana (GHNA) 08:47 08:48 1 Min 49
10 Rabhra Halt (RBHR) 08:56 08:57 1 Min 56
11 Lath Halt (LATH) 09:05 09:06 1 Min 64
12 Mohana Haryana (MOHR) 09:14 09:15 1 Min 71
13 Barwasni Halt (BRNI) 09:25 09:26 1 Min 80
14 Sonipat (SNP) 09:40 DSTN 89
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind Jn  14 Stations
Sr. Station Arrival Departure Halt Dist. (km)
1 Sonipat (SNP) SRC 10:40 0
2 Barwasni Halt (BRNI) 10:49 10:50 1 Min 9
3 Mohana Haryana (MOHR) 11:00 11:01 1 Min 18
4 Lath Halt (LATH) 11:09 11:10 1 Min 26
5 Rabhra Halt (RBHR) 11:18 11:19 1 Min 33
6 Gohana (GHNA) 11:27 11:28 1 Min 41
7 Khandari Halt (KHDR) 11:36 11:37 1 Min 46
8 Butana Halt (BUTN) 11:44 11:45 1 Min 52
9 Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI) 11:52 11:53 1 Min 56
10 Bhambhewa (BHMW) 12:01 12:02 1 Min 60
11 Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR) 12:12 12:13 1 Min 68
12 Pandu Pindara (PPDE) 12:25 12:26 1 Min 80
13 Jind City (JCY) 12:35 12:36 1 Min 85
14 Jind Jn (JIND) 13:00 DSTN 89
Valid from 19 July 2026 | Type: DMU | Fare: Ordinary (Unreserved)
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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