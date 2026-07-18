India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route to start regular service on July 19: Ticket price, timing, stops

India’s first hydrogen train commercial service: India’s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana is set to begin regular passenger service on Sunday, July 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train on Friday, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways’ transition towards cleaner and greener transport. The train, themed as the “NaMo Green Rail”, will be operated and maintained by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northern Railway (NR) has confirmed the development. “The hydrogen train will commence its commercial operation on Jind-Sonipat route from July 19,” he said.

India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train number, distance, travel time

The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will operate as train numbers 74009 and 74010. It will cover the 89-km route in two hours, with an operational speed of up to 75 kmph. The train has been developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train route, stoppages

Train number 74009/74010 Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will run via Pandu Pindara. During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, the hydrogen train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.

India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind to Sonipat hydrogen train ticket price

The passengers travelling on the Jind-Sonipat-Jind hydrogen train will pay the same fare as ordinary DMU services. “The fare will be normal like other DMU trains,” the CPRO of Northern Railway told Indianexpress.com.

According to the RailOne mobile app, the ordinary-class fare from Jind Junction to the next station, Jind City, is Rs 10. The passengers travelling the entire Jind-Sonipat route will have to pay Rs 25 for an ordinary-class ticket.

Thus, the minimum and maximum ordinary fares for the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will be Rs 10 and Rs 25, respectively.

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India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train time

Train number 74010, the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train, will depart from Jind Junction at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 will leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.