India’s first hydrogen train undergoes Delhi-Jind trial run ahead of launch

Hydrogen train trial in India: Indian Railways has conducted a trial run of the country’s first hydrogen train between Delhi and Jind. Earlier, the national transporter had conducted a trial run between Sonipat and Jind in Haryana. On Friday, the trial run focused on evaluating emergency braking distance and oscillation as part of the train’s safety and performance assessments ahead of its planned launch.

With its introduction into commercial service, India will join an elite global league of countries, including Germany, Sweden, Japan, and China, that operate hydrogen-powered trains.

Last month, the Railway Board (RB) approved the introduction of country’s first hydrogen-powered trainset. In its letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to RDSO and Northern Railway, the RB communicated its approval for the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen train set. The Board also stated that the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Delhi Division.