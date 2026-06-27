India’s first hydrogen train undergoes Delhi-Jind trial run ahead of launch

India’s first hydrogen-powered train has completed a Delhi-Jind trial run after testing in Sonipat, marking another milestone ahead of its commercial launch.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 03:04 PM IST
India's first hydrogen train completes Delhi-Jind trial run ahead of launch (Image: Ministry of Railways)India's first hydrogen train completes Delhi-Jind trial run ahead of launch (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Hydrogen train trial in India: Indian Railways has conducted a trial run of the country’s first hydrogen train between Delhi and Jind. Earlier, the national transporter had conducted a trial run between Sonipat and Jind in Haryana. On Friday, the trial run focused on evaluating emergency braking distance and oscillation as part of the train’s safety and performance assessments ahead of its planned launch.

With its introduction into commercial service, India will join an elite global league of countries, including Germany, Sweden, Japan, and China, that operate hydrogen-powered trains.

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Last month, the Railway Board (RB) approved the introduction of country’s first hydrogen-powered trainset. In its letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to RDSO and Northern Railway, the RB communicated its approval for the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen train set. The Board also stated that the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Delhi Division.

“With reference to RDSO above application dated 16.03.2026, sent through Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, New Delhi; sanction of the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board is hereby communicated for introduction of 10 Car formation Hydrogen Fuel cell based DPRS 1200 KW DEMU Coaches…up to a maximum speed of 75 kmph over dedicated section (Jind-Sonipat) of Northern Railway,” the RB said in the letter.

It further stated that the sanction for the rolling stock has been processed only for operations on the Jind-Sonipat section, while the scheduled maintenance of the trainset has been planned at Shakurbasti.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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