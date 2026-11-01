India’s first bullet train B28: 280 kmph speed, 557 passengers capacity — key features explained

India's first bullet train, B28, will have a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and a passenger capacity of around 557. Check its key features, including seating arrangements, Wi-Fi infotainment, accessibility facilities, advanced technology and passenger comfort.

Written by: Anish Mondal
5 min readNov 1, 2026 04:29 PM IST
India's first bullet train to run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. (Image generated using AI)India's first bullet train to run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. (Image generated using AI)
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B28 bullet train: Indian Railways’ B28 bullet train is moving closer to introducing its first bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. It is being manufactured indigenously at BEML’s Aditya Plant in Bengaluru.

With a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 249 kmph, the eight-coach train will have a passenger capacity of around 557. It features seven standard-class coaches and one executive-class coach, along with modern passenger amenities, accessibility facilities, and advanced onboard systems.

The B28 train incorporates several features aimed at making high-speed travel comfortable, accessible, and energy-efficient.

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Also Read | How India is making bullet trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw offers sneak-peek into Mumbai-Ahmedabad rake — Video

Here is a look at its key specifications and features.

  • B28 bullet train: Speed, Capacity and Coach configuration

The B28 train has a total length of around 202 metres and consists of eight coaches, comprising four motor cars and four trailer cars.

The train has seven standard-class coaches with a 3×2 seating arrangement and one executive-class coach featuring 2×2 seating. It can accommodate around 557 passengers, including dedicated space for two Divyangjan or Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) passengers.

The train also has a provision for coupling two eight-coach trainsets to form a 16-coach configuration to meet future operational requirements.

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Each end of the train has a driver’s cab equipped with an Intelligent On-Board Control System. The system is designed to support prompt decision-making and coordination with the operation control centre.

Also Read | Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor approved; Ashwini Vaishnaw shares station list, travel time
  • Passenger information and Wi-Fi infotainment system

The B28 train will feature a comprehensive passenger information system to keep travellers informed throughout their journey.

LCDs inside the coaches will provide information in English, Hindi and regional languages. Audio guidance will also be available through the public announcement and automatic announcement systems.

Passengers will also have access to emergency talk-back units installed in passenger cabins and vestibules. These units will allow them to communicate directly with the train crew in case of an emergency.

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The train will also have a Wi-Fi-based passenger infotainment system that will enable travellers to access preloaded entertainment content during the journey.

  • Divyangjan-friendly features on B28 train

The accessibility has been incorporated into the design of the B28 train to make boarding and travelling easier for Divyangjan passengers and Persons with Reduced Mobility.

The train floor is aligned with the platform height to facilitate level boarding. Retractable footsteps integrated into the doors are designed to minimise the horizontal gap between the train and platform.

The train will also have dedicated seating and toilet facilities for Divyangjan passengers, along with doors designed to facilitate wheelchair movement. Braille-enabled information signage has also been incorporated to improve accessibility for visually impaired passengers.

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B28 train at a glance: speed, seats and features

An 8-car train built for speeds of up to 280 km/h in testing, with seating for about 557 passengers and a driver's cab at each end.
280km/h
maximum test speed
249km/h
operating speed
~202m
train length
~557
passengers
8
cars: 4 motor, 4 trailer
16
cars when two trains are coupled
Seating
SSSSSSS
7 standard-class cars, 3×2 seating
E
1 executive car, 2×2 seating
Includes space for 2 Divyangjan or passengers with reduced mobility. The driver's cabs at both ends have an intelligent on-board control system to help with quick decisions and coordination with the operations control centre.
Comfort
Interiors designed around Indian body measurements.
  • Ergonomic seats with enough legroom
  • LED lighting
  • Overhead racks, plus floor stands for bigger bags
  • Power outlets for laptops and phones
  • Bio-digester toilets with minimal waste
  • Wide windows at every seat row
  • Sealed, single-piece gangway between cars
Passenger information
Keeps travellers informed through the journey.
  • LCD screens in English, Hindi and regional languages
  • Public address and automatic announcements
  • Emergency talk-back units to reach the crew, in cabins and vestibules
  • Wi-Fi infotainment with preloaded content
Accessibility
Built into the design of the train.
  • Floor level with the platform for step-free boarding
  • Retractable footsteps to close the gap with the platform
  • Seats and toilet for Divyangjan or passengers with reduced mobility
  • Doors wide enough for wheelchairs
  • Braille signage
Quieter, smoother ride
Several measures to cut noise.
  • Sound insulation in the body and floor
  • Noise-damping coatings
  • Skirts, bogie covers and fairings
Power and braking
Runs on 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction, through heavy compound overhead wires.
  • Regenerative braking recovers energy when the train slows down
Aerodynamics
Nose and body shaped using computer simulations of airflow (CFD).
  • Lower air resistance
  • Less tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom
  • Less turbulence
  • Roof air-conditioning units, panels and deflectors shaped into the design
  • Sealed body reduces pressure changes for passenger comfort
Climate control
Two air-conditioning units in every car keep temperature and humidity comfortable.
The car blocks show the number of cars in each class, not their order in the train.
Source: Ministry of Railways
Express InfoGenIE
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  • Air conditioning and Climate control

The B28 train is equipped with a modern heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system designed to maintain comfortable temperature and humidity levels inside the coaches. Each coach is equipped with two HVAC units to support climate control and passenger comfort throughout the journey, the Railways said.

Apart from speed and passenger amenities, the train incorporates several measures to minimise noise and improve the overall travel experience. These include sound insulation in the car body and floor structure, noise-damping coatings, and specially designed skirts, bogie covers and fairings. These features are intended to reduce noise generated during high-speed operations and provide passengers with a quieter journey.

  • B28 bullet train to have advanced traction system

The B28 train will operate on a 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction system supplied through a heavy compound catenary. It also features a regenerative braking system that helps recover energy during braking. This recovered energy contributes to improved energy efficiency during train operations.

  • Aerodynamic Design for high-speed performance

The B28 train’s nose and carbody profile have been optimised using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations, which help study airflow around the train. The aerodynamic design aims to reduce air resistance, mitigate tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom, and minimise turbulence during high-speed operations.

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The HVAC rooftop profile, roof panels and airflow deflectors have also been integrated into the overall aerodynamic design. The exterior wind-guiding profiles support aerodynamic performance, while the sealed carbody helps mitigate pressure differences and improve passenger comfort.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new bullet train corridors. These are:

Currently, the construction work on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is underway. The government has targeted operationalising the priority section by August 2027.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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