India’s first bullet train B28: 280 kmph speed, 557 passengers capacity — key features explained

B28 bullet train: Indian Railways’ B28 bullet train is moving closer to introducing its first bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. It is being manufactured indigenously at BEML’s Aditya Plant in Bengaluru.

With a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 249 kmph, the eight-coach train will have a passenger capacity of around 557. It features seven standard-class coaches and one executive-class coach, along with modern passenger amenities, accessibility facilities, and advanced onboard systems.

The B28 train incorporates several features aimed at making high-speed travel comfortable, accessible, and energy-efficient.

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Here is a look at its key specifications and features.