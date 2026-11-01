India’s first bullet train B28: 280 kmph speed, 557 passengers capacity — key features explained

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B28 bullet train: Indian Railways’ B28 bullet train is moving closer to introducing its first bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. It is being manufactured indigenously at BEML’s Aditya Plant in Bengaluru.
With a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 249 kmph, the eight-coach train will have a passenger capacity of around 557. It features seven standard-class coaches and one executive-class coach, along with modern passenger amenities, accessibility facilities, and advanced onboard systems.
The B28 train incorporates several features aimed at making high-speed travel comfortable, accessible, and energy-efficient.
Here is a look at its key specifications and features.
The B28 train has a total length of around 202 metres and consists of eight coaches, comprising four motor cars and four trailer cars.
The train has seven standard-class coaches with a 3×2 seating arrangement and one executive-class coach featuring 2×2 seating. It can accommodate around 557 passengers, including dedicated space for two Divyangjan or Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) passengers.
The train also has a provision for coupling two eight-coach trainsets to form a 16-coach configuration to meet future operational requirements.
Each end of the train has a driver’s cab equipped with an Intelligent On-Board Control System. The system is designed to support prompt decision-making and coordination with the operation control centre.
The B28 train will feature a comprehensive passenger information system to keep travellers informed throughout their journey.
LCDs inside the coaches will provide information in English, Hindi and regional languages. Audio guidance will also be available through the public announcement and automatic announcement systems.
Passengers will also have access to emergency talk-back units installed in passenger cabins and vestibules. These units will allow them to communicate directly with the train crew in case of an emergency.
The train will also have a Wi-Fi-based passenger infotainment system that will enable travellers to access preloaded entertainment content during the journey.
The accessibility has been incorporated into the design of the B28 train to make boarding and travelling easier for Divyangjan passengers and Persons with Reduced Mobility.
The train floor is aligned with the platform height to facilitate level boarding. Retractable footsteps integrated into the doors are designed to minimise the horizontal gap between the train and platform.
The train will also have dedicated seating and toilet facilities for Divyangjan passengers, along with doors designed to facilitate wheelchair movement. Braille-enabled information signage has also been incorporated to improve accessibility for visually impaired passengers.
The B28 train is equipped with a modern heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system designed to maintain comfortable temperature and humidity levels inside the coaches. Each coach is equipped with two HVAC units to support climate control and passenger comfort throughout the journey, the Railways said.
Apart from speed and passenger amenities, the train incorporates several measures to minimise noise and improve the overall travel experience. These include sound insulation in the car body and floor structure, noise-damping coatings, and specially designed skirts, bogie covers and fairings. These features are intended to reduce noise generated during high-speed operations and provide passengers with a quieter journey.
The B28 train will operate on a 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction system supplied through a heavy compound catenary. It also features a regenerative braking system that helps recover energy during braking. This recovered energy contributes to improved energy efficiency during train operations.
The B28 train’s nose and carbody profile have been optimised using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations, which help study airflow around the train. The aerodynamic design aims to reduce air resistance, mitigate tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom, and minimise turbulence during high-speed operations.
The HVAC rooftop profile, roof panels and airflow deflectors have also been integrated into the overall aerodynamic design. The exterior wind-guiding profiles support aerodynamic performance, while the sealed carbody helps mitigate pressure differences and improve passenger comfort.
In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new bullet train corridors. These are:
Currently, the construction work on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is underway. The government has targeted operationalising the priority section by August 2027.