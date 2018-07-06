India firmly committed to Bhutan’s success: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay calls on President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, July 6, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI)(PTI7_6_2018_000143B) New Delhi: Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay calls on President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, July 6, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI)(PTI7_6_2018_000143B)

President Ram Nath Kovind said today that India is “firmly committed” to partnering with Bhutan in its socio-economic development journey and that both the countries are natural friends as they share historical and cultural linkages. Kovind, who received visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, said the country is also determined to support its 12th Five Year Plan based on Bhutan’s priorities.

“Bhutan has made rapid economic progress in recent years. It has made advances on social indicators in pursuance of happiness as a national philosophy,” the President said. He expressed happiness that many of the projects under Bhutan’s recently concluded 11th Five year Plan have been implemented in a timely manner.

“India is firmly committed to partner Bhutan in its socio-economic development and to support its 12th Five Year Plan based on Bhutan’s priorities,” he said. Kovind said the two countries share an “exemplary bilateral” partnership and the bilateral relations are unique and special.

“Our historical and cultural linkages make us natural friends,” he said. The President said the government and the people of India appreciate the vision of the Druk Gyalpos, which has guided relations between India and Bhutan.

“With the wisdom and foresight of the Monarchs of Bhutan and the Indian leadership, India-Bhutan relations have gone from strength to strength,” Kovind said. The President said he was happy to learn that the golden jubilee anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan is being celebrated in a manner befitting the special relationship.

