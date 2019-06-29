India finishes 3rd in karatedo championship

Toggle Menu
Team India comprised students of All India Gojukai Karate-Do headed by Hanshi Vispy Kapadia from Mumbai and Ken Ei Mabuni Shitoryu Karate School of India headed by Renshi P Ganesh from Bengaluru.

he Indian karate team was lead by Shiraz V Kapadia and Renshi P Ganesh. (Representational Image)

The Indian karate contingent finished third in the 31st Busan Mayor’s Cup and 12th Korea Open International Karatedo Championship in Busan, South Korea with an overall medal tally of 19 gold, as many silver, and 33 bronze.

The Indian karate team was lead by Shiraz V Kapadia and Renshi P Ganesh. Keuree M Ganatra and Mayur Patole were referees and Renshi S Chandrashekaran and Vahishta V Kapadia, were the coaches for the team.

