India’s response to FATF warning ‘preposterous, unwarranted’: Pakistan

Pakistan has slammed India’s response to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) latest warning to Islamabad on terror funding, calling it an attempt to “politicise the deliberations of FATF for its narrow, partisan objectives”, PTI reported.

“We regard the statement issued by India regarding the FATF report as preposterous and unwarranted,” a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Office read. “If anything, this is yet another evidence of India’s relentless efforts to politicise the deliberations of FATF for its narrow, partisan objectives.”

“We hope the broader FATF membership would take cognizance of this continuing malicious campaign and reject any attempt aimed at the politicisation of the FATF process by India,” the official communiqué read.

The reaction from the Imran Khan-led government came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs said it expected Pakistan to “take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF action plan”. The FATF has given Pakistan time till October to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan.

“We expect Pakistan to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF Action Plan fully within the remaining time frame i.e. by September 2019 in accordance with its political commitment to the FATF & take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from any territory under its control,” the MEA had said in a statement.