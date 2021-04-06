scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

India facing renewed challenges along its borders: Army Chief M M Naravane

Army Chief General M M Naravane was delivering a lecture on ''Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army'' at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2021 9:43:29 pm
MM Naravane, Army Chief Gen, MM Naravane visits Line of Actual Control, india china standoff, indian express newsArmy Chief Gen MM Naravane. (File)

India is facing renewed challenges along its borders and armed forces officers, who are under training, must remain abreast of all such developments, said Army Chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday.

He was delivering a lecture on ”Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army” at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

“He (Army Chief) emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along its borders and exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments,” said a statement by the Indian Army.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png


General Naravane was on a two-day visit to the college. The lecture was delivered to the faculty and officers attending the 76th staff course at the college.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

DSSC Commandant Lt Gen M J S Kahlon gave an update to Naravane on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to professional military training on “jointmanship” among the three services, the Army’s statement said.

The Army chief was briefed on the changes being undertaken in the training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, it noted.

He complimented the college for maintaining a very high state of training in spite of COVID-19 pandemic constraints, the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x