India extends OCI card eligibility in Sri Lanka to sixth generation

ON A two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday announced the extension of the eligibility for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card for the Indian community in the island nation till the sixth generation. Until now, this was limited to the fourth generation.

“In the case of Sri Lanka, this will now be extended to the fifth and sixth generations of the diaspora,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a press briefing in Colombo on Sunday evening. “OCI cards would now be issued on the basis of documents that, in several cases, are issued by the government of Sri Lanka.”