Monday, February 22, 2021
India extends $100 mn line of credit to Mauritius for defence equipment

Mauritius occupies a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 1:29:05 am
External Affairs Minister S jaishankar with Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo during his visit. (Source: Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

India on Monday extended a USD 100 million Line of Credit to Mauritius to facilitate the procurement of Indian defence equipment, as the two countries signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Jaishankar, who arrived in India’s strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, reviewed comprehensive and important bilateral relationship during his meeting with the Indian-origin prime minister.

The two sides also signed an agreement which will provide for a Dornier aircraft and an Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv on lease to Mauritius on gratis basis for two years.

