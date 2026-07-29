At UNSC, India expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Hormuz attacks, backs two-state policy for Gaza conflict

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, called West Asia as a region of "immense importance" to India.

India has expressed its deep concerns over the escalation of violence in West Asia and condemned the recent attacks on maritime vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Calling the resumption of attacks and hostilities in the region “deeply concerning”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish called for “immediate de-escalation of tensions”.

Harish made the remarks while addressing a UN Security Council open debate on the ongoing situation in the Middle East.