India ‘deeply concerned’ over civilian casualties in Lebanon amid US-Iran ceasefire

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India on Friday expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon amid the fragile ceasefire between the US-Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs added that the Indian embassy in Lebanon is in contact with the Indian community for its safety.
Cessation of war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, was among the terms in Iran’s 10-point proposal.
After US President Donald Trump announced the truce on Wednesday, Israeli strikes killed hundreds in Lebanon as Tel Aviv intensified its campaign against Iranian proxy group Hezbollah.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” said the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal.
“India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential. Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security,” he added.
The US has maintained that ending hostilities in a Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire agreement,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has authorised direct talks with Lebanon next week aimed at disarming Hezbollah. A senior official in the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s office said the talks will take place if there is a ceasefire in place beforehand, the BBC reported.
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