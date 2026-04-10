India ‘deeply concerned’ over civilian casualties in Lebanon amid US-Iran ceasefire

Firefighters try to put out flames at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment building in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

India on Friday expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon amid the fragile ceasefire between the US-Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs added that the Indian embassy in Lebanon is in contact with the Indian community for its safety.

Cessation of war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, was among the terms in Iran’s 10-point proposal.

After US President Donald Trump announced the truce on Wednesday, Israeli strikes killed hundreds in Lebanon as Tel Aviv intensified its campaign against Iranian proxy group Hezbollah.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” said the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal.