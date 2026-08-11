India expands e-visa entry points, Attari among 9 land ports on list

THE CENTRE has notified 11 international ports — nine land ports, including Attari on the India-Pakistan border, and two airports — allowing e-visa holders to enter India.

“With the addition of these new ports, the total number of international ports where e-visa holders can enter has risen to 88. This includes 37 airports, 38 seaports and 13 land ports, aimed at making the e-visa facility more accessible and beneficial for international travellers.

The newly added land ports are Darranga, Gede, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Jaigaon, Dawki, Moreh, and Attari (Road), along with the airports in Bhopal and Tirupati,” said the government statement released on Monday.

“International travellers holding a Pakistani passport or of Pakistani origin must apply for a regular visa at an Indian Mission, as the e-visa facility is not available to them,” according to the press note.