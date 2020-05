India evacuation LIVE updates: Over 300 Indians arrive from UAE in Chennai, INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male

Indians wait to board flight number IX 474 from Bahrain to Cochin on Friday. Indians wait to board flight number IX 474 from Bahrain to Cochin on Friday.

The government continued to bring home stranded nationals as an Air India flight carrying Indians from UAE landed at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. More flights are expected to take off from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad today.

Late on Friday, as many as 335 people arrived at the Kochi and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. While an Air India repatriation flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers, including 84 pregnant women, 22 children and four infants landed at the Kozhikode airport 8 pm on Friday night, another Air India Express flight from Bahrain with 177 passengers, including 5 infants, reached Kochi airport at 11.32 pm.

Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa has also set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals who were stranded in Maldives amid the lockdown. “Total 595 males and 103 females have boarded INS Jalashwa. 19 women are pregnant. The ship has departed from Male,” a senior Navy official said.