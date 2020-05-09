India evacuation LIVE updates: Over 300 Indians arrive from UAE in Chennai, INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male

The government will operate 64 flights between May 7 to 13 to bring home nearly 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India’s repatriation exercise began on Thursday, with two flights landing in Kerala. An Air India flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport at around 10 pm, half an hour before another landed at Kozhikode airport from Dubai. Together, there they brought home over 400 passengers.

On Thursday, passengers who landed in Kochi and Kozhikode came home to an unusual welcome. Instead of crowds of relatives thronging the arrivals gate, they were greeted by officials and health workers who stood in PPE gear in the disinfected terminal.

In one of the largest evacuation exercises named “Vande Bharat Mission“, the government will operate 64 flights between May 7 to 13 to bring home nearly 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India will send 10 flights to the UAE, seven flights each to the US and the UK, five flights to Saudi Arabia, five to Singapore and two to Qatar to repatriate Indian nationals, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

During this period, India will also send seven flights each to Malaysia and Bangladesh, five flights each to Kuwait and Philippines, two flights each to Oman and Bahrain, Puri added.