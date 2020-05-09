India evacuation LIVE updates: Over 300 Indians arrive from UAE in Chennai, INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male

The government continued to bring home stranded nationals as an Air India flight carrying Indians from UAE landed at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. More flights are expected to take off from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad today.
Late on Friday, as many as 335 people arrived at the Kochi and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. While an Air India repatriation flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers, including 84 pregnant women, 22 children and four infants landed at the Kozhikode airport 8 pm on Friday night, another Air India Express flight from Bahrain with 177 passengers, including 5 infants, reached Kochi airport at 11.32 pm.
Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa has also set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals who were stranded in Maldives amid the lockdown. “Total 595 males and 103 females have boarded INS Jalashwa. 19 women are pregnant. The ship has departed from Male,” a senior Navy official said.
Through the Vande Bharat Mission, India will send 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return home over the next week.
Late on Friday, as many as 335 people arrived at the Kochi and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. While an Air India repatriation flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers, including 84 pregnant women, 22 children and four infants landed at the Kozhikode airport 8 pm on Friday night, another Air India Express flight from Bahrain with 177 passengers, including 5 infants, reached Kochi airport at 11.32 pm.
Air India Express IX 540 had left Dubai for Chennai with 177 passengers on board late on Friday night.
The government’s Vande Bharat Mission continued to bring home stranded nationals as an Air India flight carrying Indians from UAE landed at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. More flights are expected to take off from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad today. Get all the latest updates here.