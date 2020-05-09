Follow Us:
India evacuation LIVE updates: Over 300 Indians arrive from UAE in Chennai, INS Jalashwa sets sail from Male

Evacuation operation of Indians stranded abroad, Coronavirus (Covid-19) Live Updates: Late on Friday, as many as 335 people arrived at the Kochi and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2020 9:59:54 am
The government continued to bring home stranded nationals as an Air India flight carrying Indians from UAE landed at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. More flights are expected to take off from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad today.

Late on Friday, as many as 335 people arrived at the Kochi and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. While an Air India repatriation flight from Riyadh carrying 153 passengers, including 84 pregnant women, 22 children and four infants landed at the Kozhikode airport 8 pm on Friday night, another Air India Express flight from Bahrain with 177 passengers, including 5 infants, reached Kochi airport at 11.32 pm.

Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa has also set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals who were stranded in Maldives amid the lockdown. “Total 595 males and 103 females have boarded INS Jalashwa. 19 women are pregnant. The ship has departed from Male,” a senior Navy official said.

Through the Vande Bharat Mission, India will send 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return home over the next week.

09:59 (IST)09 May 2020
Two Air India flights arrive at Kerala airports

09:45 (IST)09 May 2020
Air India Express carry Indians from Dubai to Chennai

Air India Express IX 540 had left Dubai for Chennai with 177 passengers on board late on Friday night.

09:36 (IST)09 May 2020
Air India flights carrying Indians from UAE arrive in Chennai

The government's Vande Bharat Mission continued to bring home stranded nationals as an Air India flight carrying Indians from UAE landed at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. More flights are expected to take off from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad today.

The government will operate 64 flights between May 7 to 13 to bring home nearly 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India’s repatriation exercise began on Thursday, with two flights landing in Kerala. An Air India flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport at around 10 pm, half an hour before another landed at Kozhikode airport from Dubai. Together, there they brought home over 400 passengers.

On Thursday, passengers who landed in Kochi and Kozhikode came home to an unusual welcome. Instead of crowds of relatives thronging the arrivals gate, they were greeted by officials and health workers who stood in PPE gear in the disinfected terminal.

In one of the largest evacuation exercises named “Vande Bharat Mission“, the government will operate 64 flights between May 7 to 13 to bring home nearly 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

India will send 10 flights to the UAE, seven flights each to the US and the UK, five flights to Saudi Arabia, five to Singapore and two to Qatar to repatriate Indian nationals, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

During this period, India will also send seven flights each to Malaysia and Bangladesh, five flights each to Kuwait and Philippines, two flights each to Oman and Bahrain, Puri added.

