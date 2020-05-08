Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
COVID19
India evacuation LIVE updates: Air India flight with 234 passengers takes off from Singapore

Evacuation operation of Indians stranded abroad, Coronavirus (Covid-19) Live Updates: On Friday, the Indian nationals stranded in Bahrain, UAE, USA, Malaysia, Kuwait, and Singapore will be airlifted, according to the plan of the government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2020 10:01:45 am
The first flight carrying Indian students who are stranded in Bangladesh’s Dhaka will land in Srinagar on Friday. According to the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the students were all set to board the Air India flight. Meanwhile, the first flight evacuating Indian nationals stranded abroad landed in Kerala’s Kochi International Airport at 10:20 pm on Thursday from Abu Dhabi, with 177 passengers and four children. The second flight landed in north Kerala’s Kozhikode airport from Dubai, with 177 passengers and five children.

In an earlier announcement, India has said that 64 flights and three Navy ships would be operated to bring home nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas. The operation is titled ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. The Indian nationals stranded in Bahrain, UAE, USA, Malaysia, Kuwait, and Singapore will be airlifted on Friday. Meanwhile, the passengers who landed in the two flights were ushered in batches into a triage area, where they were made to undergo mandatory health screening. (Follow coronavirus LIVE updates )

In the mission that started Thursday, nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries over a week. Of the 64 flights, 15 would be to Kerala, 11 each to Delhi and Tamil Nadu, seven each to Maharashtra and Telangana, and the rest to Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Live Blog

Indian nationals stranded in Bahrain, UK, and US to be brought back today; first flight from UAE lands in Kerala

10:01 (IST)08 May 2020
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore pays tributes to Air India crew

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf on Friday paid tributes to the pilots and crew of the Air India special flight which is flying stranded Indian nationals from Singapore to Delhi. "Tribute to Air India ! As Government launches #VandeBharatMission to bring back stranded Indians from the world including #Singapore ; High Commissioner @JawedAshraf5 conveyed heartfelt gratitude to @airindiain pilots and crew. Imagine serving 8 hours in PPE kits ...!" tweeted the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

09:56 (IST)08 May 2020
Singapore-Delhi special flight takes off

A special Air India 'Vande Bharat Mission' flight from Singapore took off with 234 passengers on Friday morning. The flight, AI381 will land in Delhi at 11:35 am.

09:52 (IST)08 May 2020
Security checks conducted for Dhaka-Delhi flight

Security checks are being conducted for the special Dhaka-Delhi flight that will take off from Bangladesh's Dhaka at 11:00 am and will land in Delhi at 1:00 pm. The flight will bring Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh to the country.

09:48 (IST)08 May 2020
Five flights to bring back Indian nationals stranded abroad today

Five special flights will bring the Indians stranded abroad to the country today. The following are the flights that are operational today:

  • Singapore to Delhi (Dept: 0835 hrs, arrival 1135 hrs),
  • Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) to Kozhikode (Kerala) (Dept:1245 hrs, arrival 2030 hrs),
  • Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Delhi (Dept: 11:00 hrs, arrival:1300 hrs).
  • Manama (Bahrain) to Kochi (Kerala) (Dept:16:30 hrs, arrival: 2330 hrs)
  • Dubai (UAE) to Chennai (Tamil Nadu) (Dept: 1450 hrs, arrival 2010 hrs)

The passengers who are symptomatic will be shifted to COVID hospitals, while the asymptomatic will be moved to institutional quarantine centres for 14 days in their home districts.

Meanwhile, pregnant women, the elderly, children below 10 and the indisposed have been allowed to travel to their homes, where they will have to stay under strict home quarantine. There were around 60 pregnant women in the first two flights.

Airport authorities said baggage will be handed over to passengers only after strict disinfection procedures – a spray of sodium hypochlorite, followed by exposure to ultraviolet rays by passing the luggage through two tunnels. The ultraviolet disinfection system, developed by DRDO, was recently installed at Kochi airport.

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said there are only 25 active coronavirus cases in the state, with three people from Kannur and two from Kasaragod districts being declared free of the virus.

According to the Health Department, the number of hotspots have come down from a high of 100-odd two weeks ago to 33. On Thursday alone, 56 local bodies were dropped from the list of hotspots.

Of total 502 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state so far, only five have been reported since May 1. Most fresh cases reported in the state in the last few days were of people with travel history from coronavirus-hit zones from other states, particularly Tamil Nadu, it was informed.

Meanwhile, a day after the Indian government’s announcement to repatriate Indians stranded in 12 countries, the website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) crashed on Wednesday afternoon.

“The MOCA website is down due to unprecedented traffic. Team NIC (National Informatics Centre) is working on it. Details regarding evacuation flights will be put up on the Air India website soon. Kindly check there directly. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused,” the ministry said on Twitter at 12.22 PM on Wednesday.

Over 4,000 stranded foreigners were helped through the ‘Stranded in India’ portal launched by the Ministry of Tourism a few days after the lockdown was announced in March, a senior official told The Indian Express.

However, sources said, there are many others who are still stranded in various parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Tourism, “Around a thousand international visitors are confined to their hotel rooms since they could not afford the rescue flights, which were quite expensive.”

