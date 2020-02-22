China delaying evacuation, uncertainty causing anxiety to Indians stuck in Wuhan: Official

The first batch of Indians flown in from coronavirus-hit Wuhan after they landed at the Delhi airport. (PTI) The first batch of Indians flown in from coronavirus-hit Wuhan after they landed at the Delhi airport. (PTI)

India Saturday alleged that China was delaying granting permission to bring back nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, PTI reported quoting official sources. “On Feb 13, India requested China about sending special plane to Wuhan to bring back Indians but no approval so far,” PTI quoted an official source as saying.

The official further alleged that flights from other countries like Japan, Ukraine, France were allowed to operate between February 16 and 20, however, India’s request had not been approved yet.

The latest jibe comes a day after China denied India’s allegation of delay in allowing a special Indian flight to deliver medical supplies. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had told a press briefing Friday that competent departments on two sides were still in communication regarding the arrangement for the remaining 80 people to be evacuated.

Claiming that Indian nationals were waiting to be brought back home from Wuhan, the official added, “Uncertainty over evacuation is causing anxiety, mental stress to Indians stuck there.”

On February 17, India had announced that it will send Indian Air Force’s largest plane C-17 Globemaster with medical supplies to Wuhan, the epicentre of Covid-19.

The announcement also stated that it will bring back its nationals as well as citizens from neighbouring countries on the return flight. However, the special flight has been reportedly awaiting clearance from China.

Earlier this month, India had operated two special Air India flights to Wuhan and evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians.

