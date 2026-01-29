India-EU trade deal an opportunity for Indian manufacturers to win hearts; next 25 years phase of solutions, not obstruction: PM Modi

PM Modi also commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman minister to present her ninth Budget.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 12:46 PM IST
PM Modi added that the start of the second quarter of the 21st century marked an important phase for India to become a developed nation, underscoring that this was not a time for obstruction but for finding solutions. (File Photo)PM Modi added that the start of the second quarter of the 21st century marked an important phase for India to become a developed nation, underscoring that this was not a time for obstruction but for finding solutions. ( PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the India-EU trade deal was an opportunity for Indian manufacturers not just to earn money but also to win hearts and enhance the brands of their companies and the country.

Speaking to reporters on the second day of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi also appealed to all MPs to play a constructive role to take the nation forward.

PM Modi added that the start of the second quarter of the 21st century marked an important phase for India to become a developed nation, underscoring that this was not a time for obstruction but for finding solutions.

“The FTA of India and the European Union shows how bright the future of India’s youth is. This is free trade for ambitious Bharat, aspirational youth, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Manufacturers should use this opportunity to increase their abilities. When there has been a mother of all deals with the EU, a huge market has opened for Indian manufacturers,” PM Modi told reporters outside Parliament.

“This is an opportunity, and we should focus on quality. We should enter the market with the best quality. We cannot just earn money but also win the hearts of people of 27 EU countries. The companies and the country become a brand.”

“Today, a confident India is a ray of hope and a centre of attraction for the world,” the PM added.

“There are people who analyse us, comment on us – which is natural. But they all accept that this government has ensured last-mile delivery,” Modi asserted. “The world has high hopes in Bharat’s democracy and demography. The way the country is moving forward, this is not the time for obstructions. It is the time of solutions. I appeal to all MPs to come forward so as to speed up the solutions required by the country.”

Story continues below this ad

The PM commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman minister to present her ninth Budget.

“One-fourth of the 21st century is over. For India to become developed by 2047, a very important phase is beginning. This will be the first budget of the second quarter of the century. Nirmala ji will be the first woman Finance Minister to present her ninth budget,” he said. “…It’s natural that the country is looking forward to the budget. The image of this government is reform, perform and transform. We have boarded the Reform Express, and I appeal to all MPs to endeavour to give it speed. We have embarked on the path of long-term solutions.”

Modi said that while India would accept technology as it progresses, it will continue to be sensitive and focus on human beings.

Also Read | How shifting trade winds nudged India-EU talks across finish line

“Yesterday, the President’s address was an expression of the efforts of 140-crore Indians. It symbolised the aspirations of the youth. I believe all MPs would certainly have taken whatever she said seriously,” Modi said.

Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
facebook
twitter

Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
nirmala sitharaman
Indian economy expected to grow 6.8%-7.2% in 2026-27: Economic Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement