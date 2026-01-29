India-EU trade deal an opportunity for Indian manufacturers to win hearts; next 25 years phase of solutions, not obstruction: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the India-EU trade deal was an opportunity for Indian manufacturers not just to earn money but also to win hearts and enhance the brands of their companies and the country.

Speaking to reporters on the second day of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi also appealed to all MPs to play a constructive role to take the nation forward.

PM Modi added that the start of the second quarter of the 21st century marked an important phase for India to become a developed nation, underscoring that this was not a time for obstruction but for finding solutions.

“The FTA of India and the European Union shows how bright the future of India’s youth is. This is free trade for ambitious Bharat, aspirational youth, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Manufacturers should use this opportunity to increase their abilities. When there has been a mother of all deals with the EU, a huge market has opened for Indian manufacturers,” PM Modi told reporters outside Parliament.

“This is an opportunity, and we should focus on quality. We should enter the market with the best quality. We cannot just earn money but also win the hearts of people of 27 EU countries. The companies and the country become a brand.”

“Today, a confident India is a ray of hope and a centre of attraction for the world,” the PM added.

“There are people who analyse us, comment on us – which is natural. But they all accept that this government has ensured last-mile delivery,” Modi asserted. “The world has high hopes in Bharat’s democracy and demography. The way the country is moving forward, this is not the time for obstructions. It is the time of solutions. I appeal to all MPs to come forward so as to speed up the solutions required by the country.”

The PM commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman minister to present her ninth Budget.

“One-fourth of the 21st century is over. For India to become developed by 2047, a very important phase is beginning. This will be the first budget of the second quarter of the century. Nirmala ji will be the first woman Finance Minister to present her ninth budget,” he said. “…It’s natural that the country is looking forward to the budget. The image of this government is reform, perform and transform. We have boarded the Reform Express, and I appeal to all MPs to endeavour to give it speed. We have embarked on the path of long-term solutions.”

Modi said that while India would accept technology as it progresses, it will continue to be sensitive and focus on human beings.

“Yesterday, the President’s address was an expression of the efforts of 140-crore Indians. It symbolised the aspirations of the youth. I believe all MPs would certainly have taken whatever she said seriously,” Modi said.