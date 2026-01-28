India, EU sign security, defence pacts, condemn terror in all forms

The two sides also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate exchange of classified information and pave the way for stronger cooperation in security and defence.

google-preferred-btn
india eu defence pact, india eu security pact, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy Kaja Kallas exchange documents at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

India and the European Union on Tuesday signed the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, the first such overarching defence and security fra­mework between the two sides that will deepen ties in ma­r­itime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and cou­nter terrorism, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Defence and security are a foundation for any strong partnership. Today, we are making this official through a Security and Defence Partnership. This will help us work more closely on counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity. This will also strengthen our shared commitment to a rules-based international order. Our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will grow, and our defence companies will gain new opportunities to work together on co-development and co-production.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “We are also delivering security for our people in an increasingly insecure world. Today, the world’s two largest economies and democracies launch their first ever security and defence partnership. This is a landmark departure…”

The two sides also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate exchange of classified information and pave the way for stronger cooperation in security and defence.

According to the joint statement, the leaders “unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross border terrorism”.

They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year and the terror incident near Red Fort on November 10 last year.

The two sides called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement