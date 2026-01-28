India, EU sign security, defence pacts, condemn terror in all forms

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India and the European Union on Tuesday signed the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, the first such overarching defence and security framework between the two sides that will deepen ties in maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counter terrorism, among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Defence and security are a foundation for any strong partnership. Today, we are making this official through a Security and Defence Partnership. This will help us work more closely on counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity. This will also strengthen our shared commitment to a rules-based international order. Our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will grow, and our defence companies will gain new opportunities to work together on co-development and co-production.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “We are also delivering security for our people in an increasingly insecure world. Today, the world’s two largest economies and democracies launch their first ever security and defence partnership. This is a landmark departure…”
The two sides also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate exchange of classified information and pave the way for stronger cooperation in security and defence.
According to the joint statement, the leaders “unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross border terrorism”.
They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year and the terror incident near Red Fort on November 10 last year.
The two sides called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law.
