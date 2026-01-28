India, EU sign security, defence pacts, condemn terror in all forms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy Kaja Kallas exchange documents at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

India and the European Union on Tuesday signed the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, the first such overarching defence and security fra­mework between the two sides that will deepen ties in ma­r­itime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and cou­nter terrorism, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Defence and security are a foundation for any strong partnership. Today, we are making this official through a Security and Defence Partnership. This will help us work more closely on counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cybersecurity. This will also strengthen our shared commitment to a rules-based international order. Our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will grow, and our defence companies will gain new opportunities to work together on co-development and co-production.”