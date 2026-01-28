India-EU mobility pact eases options for Indian students, workers

Besides students and workers, the pact also opens the door for Indian researchers, being seen as a gateway for Indian talent to contribute to emerging technological fields, including artificial intelligence.

In a new framework to facilitate movement of people, India and the European Union have signed a mobility pact aimed at easing the movement of Indian students, workers and professionals across 27 EU member countries.

This comes at a time when the US is making H1-B and other visa routes for Indian citizens more expensive, stricter.

Under the new framework for mobility, the EU has committed to “an uncapped mobility for Indian students”, according to officials, allowing Indians greater ease to travel, study and work across EU states. There are already around 1.20 lakh Indian students across the EU, with Germany clocking in around 50,000, making Indian students the largest group of international students in the country.